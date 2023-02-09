Author, educator and historian Paul Finkelman, Ph.D. will give the annual Alexander Clark Lecture on February 27 at 6 p.m. at the Muscatine Community College Student Center, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. This public lecture will also be live streamed on Zoom here.

Finkelman’s free presentation, Alexander Clark: A Civil Rights Icon in the Mississippi Valley, will take listeners through Clark’s life, the history of his family’s involvement in the early fight for civil rights and what his work and leadership can still teach people over a century later. Finkelman describes him as one of the most important 19th Century Black leaders and a pioneer of civil rights. Clark took on the system and his work, actions and legacy still have deep significance. “If we want this country to live up to its claim that we are all created equal and entitled to the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, then we have to know our history. We have to know about people like Alexander Clark and what he did,” Finkelman said.

Finkelman is an expert in American and world slavery, constitutional law, civil liberties, religious liberty, African American history, American Jewish history and more. He has edited and authored over 50 books and published hundreds of scholarly articles. His book Supreme Injustice: Slavery in the Nation’s Highest Court, explores how the 19th century Supreme Court dealt with slavery. His book Slavery and the Founders: Race and Liberty in the Age of Jefferson, discusses how slavery affected the writing of the Constitution and the politics of the early years of our nation. He is the Robert E. and Susan T. Rydell Professor at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. He previously taught at Albany Law School, Duke Law School, Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Tulsa, and was the Fulbright Research Chair in Human Rights and Social Justice at the University of Ottawa.

The annual Alexander Clark Lecture is sponsored by the Alexander Clark Foundation, Stanley Center for Peace and Security, and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. For more information, call Muscatine Community College at (888) 336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.