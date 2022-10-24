Gilda’s Club is hosting a free presentation about lymphedema on Tuesday, November 1 from 6-7 p.m. at their Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101 in Moline.

Sami Merten, DPT, CLT, physical therapist and certified lymphedema therapist will explain the different types and stages of lymphedema and help attendees recognize risk factors, signs and symptoms, as well as explain treatment options. Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend.

This workshop is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required; click here to sign up. Call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org with questions. For more information on Gilda’s Club, click here.