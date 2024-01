Moline is sharing its Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan and they need input from the public.

There will be an open house for the master plan on Tuesday, January 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park Garden Center, 3450 Fifth Avenue. The public will be able to learn more about the plan and provide input.

