Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Multiple Myeloma,” a program created for people diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

The materials will educate patients on the types and stages of multiple myeloma, potential treatments and side effects, clinical trials, and the emotional concerns of a multiple myeloma diagnosis.

Christopher Strouse, MD, hematologist oncologist with the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center will present this workshop on Thursday, April 13, from 6:-7 p.m., with dinner for in-person attendees beginning at 5:30 p.m. at TMBC Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport., Participants can register to join in-person or via Zoom. RSVP is required.

He will discuss crucial resources available to people impacted by cancer. This program was made possible by funding from the Cancer Support Community.

To register, call 563-326-7504 or visit here.