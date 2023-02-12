Gilda’s Club will host a free educational program for anyone impacted by cancer from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

Krista Adamson, nurse practitioner at ProMedica Palliative Care, will provide information about palliative care and how it can benefit you or a loved one undergoing cancer treatment.

This workshop is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required here. For more information, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

For information about other programs and updates about Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, visit here.