The City of Muscatine invites the public to an informational meeting on Phase 5 of its West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Held in an open house format with no formal agenda, the meeting will be 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.

“Representatives from the Department of Public Works and general contractor Hagerty Earthworks, LLC, will be on hand to update the public on the schedule for the second year of the three-year project and answer questions about any issues that the public may have,” a news release says.

This phase of the project also includes replacement of the combined sewer, along with other infrastructure improvements on these roads:

Climer Street

High Street

Logan Street

Lucas Street

Knott Avenue

Maps will be available for the public to review during the meeting, as well as a schedule of the work for 2022 and what is planned for 2023.

Anyone in the affected construction area is encouraged to attend.

More information about the project can be found here.