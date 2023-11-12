In “Designing the Quad Cities: the Legacy of Chicago Architects,” historian Ellen Shapley will reveal some of her latest discoveries, according to a news release.

The free event is 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. Ellen Shapley, an architectural historian and former tour guide for the Chicago Architectural Center, will share some recently discovered and untold stories behind the built environment of the Quad Cities.

Shapley’s stories include the legacy left behind by notable Chicago architects who designed local theaters, department stores, banks, office towers, churches, civic buildings, homes, and even a cemetery. “Her tales will enrich your experience as you drive around the Quad Cities,” the release says.

The event is free and no registration is required.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library website, follow library social media, or call 309-732-READ.