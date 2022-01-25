Learn about QC government through citizens academy

The DavenportU Citizens Academy will give residents the opportunity to learn about local

government.

Applications are being accepted for DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s nine-week citizens academy program. The 2022 program is expected to be held in-person. The Monday sessions will begin on March 28, with graduation at the May 25, 2022 City Council Meeting. Participants will learn the basics of city government, community development processes, community policing and budget planning.

“We are excited to host in-person sessions once again and look forward to participants

being able to come together, ask questions, and get a behind-the-scenes look at City

operations,” Mayor Mike Matson said.

Applications will be accepted through February 25. Enrollment is limited, and participants must be 18 years of age or older. To apply or for more information, click here.