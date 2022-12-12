Reality shows are all over TV, but have you ever wondered how people are hired for these shows? What happens behind the scenes? Do you have to act a certain way? What do you eat? Can you watch TV or read books when the cameras aren’t filming? Can you stay friends with the other people on the show?

Courtesy Davenport Public Library

Reilly Moeller, a current cast member on a reality TV show and former attendee of the Davenport library’s teen programming will be at the Eastern Library to answer these questions and more on Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. This program is for teens ages 11-19 only and registration is required. After the Q&A session, Moeller will show everyone how to make duct tape roses.

For more information, click here. The Eastern Library is located at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.