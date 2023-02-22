Augustana College is hosting a program on how the Quad Cities has a connection with the development of the modern computer.

The college will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event on February 23 at 6 p.m. in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The evens is cosponsored by Augustana and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries and includes a showing of the documentary “Atanasoff, Father of the Computer.” A panel discussion will focus on John Atanasoff and his ties to the Quad-Cities area. Panel presenters include Dr. Ashfaq Khokar, chair of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University; Mark Ridolfi, managing editor of the North Scott Press who interviewed Atanasoff; and Shawn Beattie, manager of educational technology at Augustana. A reception will follow at Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th Street in Rock Island. The program is among over 35 activities commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Rock Island Public Library.

John Atanasoff (Courtesy of Special Collections and University Archives, Iowa State University Library)

“Many people don’t know or haven’t heard of the name of John Atanasoff,” said Beattie. “He was an Iowa State professor who, in the late ‘30s was running up against a lot of problems with solving equations and so he came up with a novel concept of using electronics to compute solutions to equations. He was having trouble solidifying those ideas in his mind and one night in the winter of 1937 or ‘38 he got in his car and drove from Ames IA over here to the Quad Cities. He says he stopped at a roadhouse in Rock Island and that’s where he had the revelation of several concepts that are still found in computers today.” Atanasoff wrote those concepts down on a napkin, according to legend, then drove back to Ames and built what’s considered the first computer.

Beattie helped bring the full-size replica of Atanasoff’s computer to Augustana in 1998 and said he been interested in the inventor for years.

(Photos courtesy of Special Collections and University Archives, Iowa State University Library)

“When you’re growing up in the Quad Cities and in Iowa and as an interested party in history of computing, I kind of learned about him and realized that not a lot of people knew about him,” said Beattie. “I thought it would be a good idea to raise awareness. He’s relatively unknown partially because his computer wasn’t patented and Iowa State kind of missed the boat there. But in a sense, it’s good that he didn’t get patented because that allows us to use computers without having to pay a patent fee to any company now because the patent was broken because of his invention.”

Denkmann Memorial Building is located at 3520 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island.