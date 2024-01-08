Musicians can learn more about traditional Scandinavian folk music at a free workshop in Bishop Hill later this month.

The OK Factor, a string duo from Minneapolis and Jaerv, an award-winning Swedish quintet, will present a workshop on traditional Scandinavian folk music playing, singing and dancing on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. at the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson Street in Bishop Hill. The workshop is open to people of all ages and preregistration is not required. That evening, Jaerv and The OK Factor will perform at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons.

The two groups first met in 2017 when The OK Factor opened for Jaerv at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. These days, they’re starting their second tour across the U.S. Both groups take inspiration from classical, folk and pop music. Jaerv is a Swedish quintet that offers an animated take on traditional music with jazz and pop influences. The group’s members include Joel Hagen, Markus Gustavsson, Tobias Hedlund (not part of the January 2024 U.S. tour), Harald Nilsson and Anders Bergsten. They perform using instruments like flute, fiddle, pump organ, nyckelharpa and vocals.

The OK Factor is made up of cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Colahan. They celebrate a decade of writing, performing, touring and sharing their love of music by hosting outreach activities and workshop.

For more details, call the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (BHHA) at (309) 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.