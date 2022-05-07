The Creation Studio at the Bettendorf Public Library houses a myriad of maker tools available for public use.

On Tuesday, May 17, the Library will host a workshop intended to introduce an available tool to creators. “Creation Studio Tool Training: Sewing Machines” is a limited-sized workshop open to participants aged 16 and older, It will cover the basics of using the Studio’s Brother CS6000i sewing machines.

The free event will start at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend and can be made by visiting here or by calling 563-344-4175. The Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio is on the second floor of the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

The Creation Studio holds open work hours intended for makers and explorers to be able to drop in and utilize creation equipment. Besides the sewing machines, the studio currently houses computers with Autocad and the Adobe Creative Suite, machine cutters, and much more

Attendees will learn the machine’s fundamentals while creating a drawstring tote bag to take home. A preview of the operation of the sewing machine is available a here. More information about the Creation Studio and Bettendorf Public Library events can be found at the library’s website or call 563-344-4179.