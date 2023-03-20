Anyone wanting to learn more about the connection between dementia prevention and healthy lifestyle habits will be interested in attending UnityPoint Health’s next presentation in their community education series. “Stress and Memory” will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building, 2900 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. The free presentation will be led by Hamid Sagha, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine.

“Stress can affect how memories are formed in the brain,” says Dr. Sagha. “Chronic stress damages our brain’s memory functions, making it hard to retain old information and learn new information.” If you are unable to attend the event, you can watch it on UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s YouTube page.

The presentation is free but attendees are asked to RSVP by calling (563) 264-9482, emailing Angelia.Koppe@unitypoint.org or clicking here.