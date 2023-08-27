Nature lovers can learn more about the connection between sunflowers and the critical role played by pollinators in our natural landscapes at a presentation by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Mercer County.

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Mercer County invite the public to their “Fall Harvest of Horticulture” on Thursday, September 14 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Aledo Fire Station, 202 SE Second Avenue in Aledo.

The evening features two presentations:

Unveiling the World of Sunflowers Go beyond the vibrant colors of sunflowers and discover their superpowers as a global agricultural crop. Emily Swihart, Extension Educator of Horticulture at Illinois Extension, will guide attendees through the fascinating journey of sunflowers, showing their significance and multifaceted traits. Bees, Butterflies, and Birds: Your Guide to Being a Habitat Helper Aleshia Kenney, Fish and Wildlife Biologist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services, will offer a look into the world of pollinator gardens. Learn about the benefits of native plants for wildlife, especially pollinators, and understand the challenges from nonnative plant species. Kenney will discuss native plants appropriate for this area and give tips for establishing and nurturing them to make a thriving habitat for pollinators.

Click here for more information or to register or call Illinois Extension at (309) 756-9978.