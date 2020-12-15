Learn about the ’29 Christmas Eve White House fire online

The Davenport Public Library is pleased will partner with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library for a live webinar “The 1929 Christmas Eve White House Fire,” at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It will be presented by Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Archivist Craig Wright, a news release says. To register, visit https://bit.ly/dpl-thirdthursdaydecember.

On Christmas Eve 1929, smoke was noticed by a White House telephone operator who sounded the alarm. The fire was thought to be contained when the first engines arrived.

But flames suddenly appeared in areas outside of the fire zone. In the end, it became a four-alarm fire with dozens of engines and ladder companies working to extinguish the inferno.

Although most of President Hoover’s important papers were saved, the Executive offices were destroyed.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.