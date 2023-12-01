Thirsting to learn about the rich history of local beer and brewing in the Quad Cities?

Enjoy a taste of the history of beer and brewing in the QCA with Michael McCarty and Kristin DeMarr, the authors of “Quad Cities Beer: A History.” The Quad Cities have a rich history of brewing dating back to the 1800s. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required. Books will be for sale after the program.

Quad Cities Beer: A History is Friday, December 8, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf. For more information, click here.