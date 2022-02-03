The Davenport Public Library is presenting a talk on the book “A History of Cigars in Davenport, Iowa,” with Merle Vastine, on Feb. 24.

Vastine, a local author and history enthusiast, wrote this 2020 book with Tom Quinn. Vastine will discuss the topic Feb. 24th at 6:30 p.m. This book may be viewed in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center and can also be found in the Davenport Public Library’s collection.

It chronicles cigar manufacturing in Davenport. Pictures of cigar boxes and cigar memorabilia are displayed in the book. Information on the cigar factory owners and dates of operation are included.

The Feb. 24 talk is scheduled to be held in person at the Main Library (321 N. Main St.) and virtually. If you prefer to attend in person, please register HERE. If you would prefer to attend virtually, register HERE.

Virtual registrants will receive an email with the Zoom Meeting Link and Meeting ID This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.