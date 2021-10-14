Learn about the spooky history of a 105-year-old theater during a haunted tour

The Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg may only have four people on staff at one time, but they say they’re not the only ones walking around day to day.

Get into the Halloween spirit by joining them for a very spooky jaunt around the theatre, which originally opened in 1916.

“Blackout Orpheum: Historically Haunted Tours,” hosted by the theatre’s staff, are held on the half hour between 8 and 10 p.m. every Friday in October.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Masks or face coverings are required at all times.

Patrons should wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to climb stairs.

Patrons must either be 18 to enter or be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian if under the age of 18.

All tour participants must sign a waiver before going on the tour, which can be viewed here.

Is Friday not a good day for you, or would you prefer to do the tour on a different day? Email Orpheum Theatre to schedule a private tour.