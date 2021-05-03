Learn about website that guides you to parks, trails and paths

QCTrails.org is a free user-friendly, interactive, and mobile-responsive website that serves as a comprehensive resource that highlights multi-purpose trails, parks, and side paths in the bi-state region.

The Davenport Public LIbrary will host a presentation on QCTrails at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when Nicole Carkner from the Quad City Health Initiative and Bryan Schmid from Bi-State Regional Commission will discuss how and why the website was created, as well as provide a tutorial on how to use some of the functions on the site.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7650674