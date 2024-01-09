If you’ve ever wondered about yoga, Gilda’s Club can answer your questions at a free workshop.

Gilda’s Club is hosting “Why Do Yoga? Benefits of Yoga Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Monday, January 22 from 6 -7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 West Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport.

Yoga has physical, mental and emotional benefits that can benefit everyone, even people with mobility issues. Chair Yoga instructor, Kelly Craft, LVCYT will discuss the benefits of yoga, what to expect during a Gilda’s Club’s yoga session, demonstrate poses and answer questions. Yoga poses can be adapted to any comfort and ability level.

The workshop is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP. Call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org for more information or to register. Attendees can also click here for details and registration.