Learn about your community in virtual Citizens Academy

The City of Davenport will present a new way to participate in the popular DavenportU Citizens Academy program after cancelling the 2020 class because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual programming are on city’s website, including a series of eight videos that detail and highlight everything you want to know about the different roles and responsibilities of Davenport’s city staff and elected officials.

“We had our sixth class of 24 Davenport residents scheduled and ready to participate in the spring of 2020. Like many other events this past year, we were unable to host the class due to COVID-19,” said Nevada Lemke, community development analyst. “The city decided to use this opportunity to be creative and offer this experience in a virtual setting until we can safely resume the in-person sessions.”

“We put a team together and developed a series of recordings led by our talented Junior Theatre director, Daniel Sheridan, that would be engaging and full of interesting facts.”

The videos will allow residents to watch interviews with elected officials and city staff, take virtual tours, and even enjoy a gameshow and podcast. The City of Davenport plans to continue with the traditional on-site DavenportU Citizens Academy in the future, but for now, these virtual sessions will give the community a chance to participate in this educational program.

This also will provide an alternative way to access the information for those who are unable to participate when the in-person program resumes.

The academy will be available online at www.davenportiowa.com as well as on the City of Davenport Government Facebook page and YouTube Channel.