The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is offering free boating safety education classes at the Mississippi River Project Office near Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley. Classes are open to anyone 12 years of age or older and will be offered April 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The office is located at 25549 182nd Street in Pleasant Valley.

All boaters, both newbies and those looking to get a refresher on boat safety skills, are encouraged to take the course. The course is classroom based and there is no on-the-water experience. Participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification when the class is completed, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois. Boaters need to complete only one of these courses for certification.

Registration for the class is required and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and classes fill up fast. Call the Mississippi River Visitor Center at (309) 794-5338 to register or click here for more information.