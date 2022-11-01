The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m. in the Creation Studio, on the second floor of the Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy. Registration for this free program is required and can be made by clicking here or by calling (563) 344-4175.

The Art Legacy League is dedicated to preserving and promoting the tradition of art education principles developed by Father Edward M. Catich. More information about the Creation Studio and other events at the Bettendorf Public Library can be found here or by calling (563) 344-4179.