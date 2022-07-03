People in the Quad Cities area who have been impacted by cancer in any way can learn important skills to help them deal with the diagnosis at a new workshop from Gilda’s Club. The group is hosting a free, all agesworkshop called “Coping Skills for All Ages” on Wednesday, July 13 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101 in Moline and via Zoom.

Emma Morgan, LISW, LCSW will teach attendees to better understand their emotions and how to manage them, including brainstorming, practicing and implementing coping skills into their daily lives.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom but registration is required. For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here .