UnityPoint Health – Trinity announces the return of in-person classes for its free Cooking with Heart series. These interactive, four-week cooking classes are offered by experienced dietitians at Trinity. The classes are held in the state-of-the-art Cardiac Nutrition Center at Trinity Heart Center, 2701 17th Street in Rock Island. In-person and virtual class options will be available starting in January.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity presents its Cooking with Heart series

“We are delighted to welcome people back to our in-person cooking classes,” says Teresa Pangan, PhD, RDN, prevention and wellness strategist at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Cooking with Heart is great for anyone looking to make simple and affordable changes to how they feel and have fun while doing it.”

Program participants will learn simple, delicious recipes and cooking skills to help them make the transition to healthier eating. The free class series is designed for all skill levels and focuses on evidenced-based nutritional information. Following the program can lead to weight loss, lower blood pressure and better cholesterol levels, as well as preventing chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.

“In the last three years, we have helped hundreds of people improve their overall health,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We’ve seen amazing results from our Cooking with Heart participants. People share how great the information is and how they can’t find this on their own.”

The Cooking with Heart series is available both in-person and virtually, but registration is required. The Cooking with Heart for Cancer class starts January 3 and takes place Tuesdays at noon. The Cooking with Heart Foundational class starts January 12 and takes place Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Cooking with Heart for Diabetes class starts February 1 and takes place Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

To register for classes, click here.