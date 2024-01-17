The Bettendorf Public Library wants to help aspiring artists develop their drawing skills in a new workshop.

The library is offering a two-part basic drawing class for adults on January 24 and 31 at 7 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The workshops feature video-led sessions from workshops through Creativebug and taught by artist Molly Hatch. The workshops are free, but registration is required. Click here or call (563) 344-4175 to register.

Creativebug is a subscription-based service where users can access thousands of art and craft classes online. Bettendorf Public Library cardholders have free access to the classes. Attendees will watch the Creativebug instruction videos and take breaks to practice the skills that Hatch has taught.

For more information about the Creation Studio and other programming from the Bettendorf Public Library, click here.