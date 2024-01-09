Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) and Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation will launch a Personal Growth Workshop aimed at promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management, and goal setting, according to a news release.

In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The free kickoff workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at 100 19th St., STE 112, Rock Island, inside the McKesson Lofts. Registration is required by calling 309-788-6311 or email info@growthcorp.org. The workshop is open to all Illinois residents.

The Personal Growth Workshop is not just about numbers; it’s also about fostering personal growth and empowering you to take control of your financial destiny. Whether you’re a beginner seeking foundational knowledge or someone looking to enhance your financial skills, the series offers a supportive and informative environment tailored to your needs. Participants will gain insights into:

Financial budgeting: Learn the art of crafting a realistic and effective budget that aligns with your financial aspirations.

Financial management: Discover strategies to efficiently manage your finances, make informed decisions, and navigate the complexities of personal finance.

Setting financial goals: Uncover the secrets to setting and achieving meaningful financial goals, creating a roadmap for your future success.

“Empowering your mind with knowledge is the greatest investment in personal growth,” said James Jones, housing manager for GROWTH. “Financial literacy is the key that unlocks the door to economic empowerment. It’s not just about understanding numbers; it’s about mastering the language of wealth and making informed choices that pave the way to financial freedom.”

As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, GROWTH plays a crucial role in helping clients increase their financial literacy, understand credit, create budgets, purchase homes, and plan. GROWTH launched a series of financial education videos that highlights its HUD-approved housing counseling services and what sets HUD-approved housing counseling agencies apart.

The videos are available in both English and in Spanish. The collaboration with Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), adds an innovative dimension to the workshop series, the release says.

For more information, visit here.