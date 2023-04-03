UnityPoint Health has a free, interactive cooking course that will help people learn easy ways to help them live healthy lives and reduce their risk of cancer.

Cooking with Heart for Cancer, in its third year at the hospital, has helped hundreds of people learn to cook healthier. The course will be taught at the state-of-the-art Cardiac Nutrition Center at UnityPoint Health’s Rock Island location, 2701 17th Street.

“We are honored to host this series because of all of the wonderful benefits that participants get from eating with their health in mind,” says Teresa Pangan, PhD, prevention and wellness strategist at UnityPoint Health. “We have seen firsthand the amazing results from class participants. This program is great for those looking to make simple and affordable changes to lower their risk of cancer.”

The class is targeted to those who have been affected by cancer, such as survivors, caregivers and loved ones. The dishes prepared in class emphasize how nutrition can help reduce the risk of cancer or cancer recurrence. Participants will learn easy ways to prepare eight or more delicious dishes.

“The class style was comfortable, interesting and educational in an easy-to-understand format,” says Terese TouVelle, Cooking with Heart for Cancer participant. “Little tips such as refrigerator space and having healthy snacks prepared and on-hand were very helpful words of wisdom. The class was taught from a real-life point of view showing us that we can save time, eat healthy and not spend as much money at the grocery store.”

“Our cancer patients matter to us, and this is just another amazing opportunity to give them the tools they need in their journey,” says Tricia Fisher, MS, director of oncology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center. “Since everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, we know this cooking class offers great benefits to our community.”

Each class lasts one hour and two delicious dishes will be demonstrated. Each recipe includes ingredients that are affordable and take only a short time to prepare. Classes start May 2 and take place on Tuesdays for four weeks from 12- 1 p.m. Classes are offered both in-person and virtually. Click here to register.