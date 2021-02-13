Learn history in ‘Lincoln, Race, and Challenge of Self-Government’

The Davenport Public Library will partner with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library for a live webinar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Lincoln, Race, and Challenge of Self-Government” will be presented by Dr. Lucas Morel. To register, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-thirdthursdayfebruary.

This program will examine Lincoln’s statesmanship in the context of longstanding and widespread racial bigotry against Black Americans.

It will explore how Lincoln attempted to inform public opinion regarding the natural rights of Black Americans by reclaiming the central idea of the American regime—namely, human equality. Lincoln’s efforts to re-establish equality as the lodestar of the nation’s political practice will be contrasted with the policy of “popular sovereignty” as it was promoted by his long-time rival Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, the leading Democrat and therefore the leading American politician of the 1850s.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.