Catherine Lambrecht will share the history and insight as to where and when the idea of the American pie derived. An expert on family heirloom recipes, she will demonstrate how these recipes are passed from generation to generation with the ability to engender feelings of comfort and catalyze memories, a news release says.

As a veteran of culinary competitions in Lake County and Illinois State Fairs, Lambrecht is the founder of Greater Midwest Foodways Alliance and is associated with other culinary historians.

Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host the program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton. Light refreshments will be offered after the program.

The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. This event is free and open to the public. Monthly programming is made possible by grants through the Illinois Humanities and F.A.C.E. / DS Flikkema Foundation. For more information, visit here or call 563-249-6115.