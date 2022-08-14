The Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance’s next public meeting will be on Thursday, August 18 from 1:30-3 p.m. at City Hall in Riverdale, IA. City Hall is located at 110 River Drive.

Rock Island County and Scott County were both recently awarded “Storm-ready Community” status by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service Quad Cities will be at the meeting to explain the criteria for achieving “Storm-ready Community” status.

Augustana student Caroline Sorenson will be meeting with local and regional flood experts and attending two FEMA trainings in Maryland on the National Flood Insurance Program and the Community Rating System program to help local cities with FEMA applications. She will be working with the City of Bettendorf during the fall semester. The project includes a scholarship and independent study credit from Augustana for two semesters.

There will also be a demonstration of Muscle Walls. These modular flood control products can replace sandbags and water-filled bladder solutions. Muscle Walls are reusable and customizable.