Dr. Cathy Rosenbaum will present tips for dealing with stress in a program on Nov. 28 at the Rock Island Downtown Library.

Rosenbaum, a Rock Island native now living in Ohio, will offer “Who Ya Goin’ to Call: Stressbusters” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

Dr. Cathy Rosenbaum (contributed photo)

Rosenbaum is a holistic clinical pharmacist with Rx Integrative Solutions in Loveland, Ohio. Her remarks will help participants:

· Define life stressors, burnout, moral injury, generational trauma, grief, and PTSD

· Discuss associated signs and symptoms for each type of stress

· Review integrative health interventions

The event is free and open to everyone.

For details, and news about many more events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Library on Facebook and Instagram.

Rosenbaum is a holistic clinical pharmacist, certified fitness nutrition coach, and the Founder/CEO of RX Integrative Solutions, a private health and wellness consulting practice. Her work includes an evaluation of client medications, supplements, nutrition and lifestyle for a written whole-person integrative health recommendation.

She has clinical and administrative experience in hospital-based practice, the pharmaceutical industry, health coaching, and academia. She is a published author, radio show host, international speaker, and Tai Chi Easy practice leader.

She is a Rock Island High School graduate who went on to earn a doctorate in pharmacy (PharmD) from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s in business administration degree from Xavier University, and a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University.