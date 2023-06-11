Agricultural producers in Scott County and surrounding areas who want more information on implementing conservation practices on their farms can learn how to get started at a free workshop.

The Conservation on the Farm workshop, hosted by Partners of Scott County Watersheds, will be held on Thursday, June 29th from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Scott County Farm Bureau, 1721 E. Le Claire Road in Eldridge. Producers can find resources and ways to implement conservation resources and discuss concerns with other producers and experts. There will be several panels on topics including talking with your property owner about implementing practices, equipment access and rental options, and a discussion panel on cover crops. The workshop is free and will include complimentary refreshments. Click here to RSVP or contact the Partners of Scott County Watersheds’ coordinator at (563) 336-3378 or email info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.

For more information on Partners of Scott County Watersheds, click here.