Learn the best way to preserve family treasures with “Save Your Memories: Preservation 101,” a free event from 1-2 p.m. Friday in the second floor Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Registration is not required.

With the help of the Augustana College Thomas Tredway Library Special Collections department, you’ll learn the first steps to take at home to preserve important family photos, documents, and film.

Special collections librarian Micaela Terronez will share some of the tricks she has learned while working in university archives.

May is National Historic Preservation Month.

For more information, visit here or call 309-732-READ.