UnityPoint Health — Trinity is presenting a free “Heart to Heart” education event on July 12 in Rock Island.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity continues its commitment to healthier hearts with the upcoming Heart to Heart Community Education Series event on July 12.

The free in-person event is taught directly by the experts to help get people on the right track to living more a heart-healthy life. Bouyella Reddy, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “Intermittent Fasting and Diet” on July 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, 2701 17th St., Rock Island.

“Heart health is vital for overall good health. We will talk about how intermittent fasting and diet helps your heart and promotes weight loss,” says Dr. Reddy. “Join me to figure out how to safely incorporate intermittent fasting into your daily routine.”

Heart to Heart is a free community educational series for those interested in learning more about heart disease and prevention. Attendees learn how simple lifestyle changes can make a positive impact on heart health.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s cardiology department is committed to making the Quad Cities a healthier place and this session will empower attendees to live a healthier life,” says Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

This event is presented free of charge thanks to the generosity of Trinity Health Foundation. Limited seats are available. Register at unitypoint.org/heart2heart.