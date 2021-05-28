Learn how to weather the storm when severe conditions strike

Wet weather conditions this week are reminding people that storm season is right around the corner.

Flooding, downed power lines and stretched emergency service personnel are all potential results of severe weather.

With the Quad Cities entering storm season, emergency officials are doing their best to try and keep citizens informed.

They want to make sure homes in the area can handle heavy rain and recommend having an emergency plan in place when strong storms strike.

“We could have severe thunderstorms, which carry large amounts of lightning or hail that can be dangerous to people that are outdoors,” said David Donovan, coordinator for the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. “The most severe thunderstorm events also may spawn tornadoes, and those tornadoes can be dangerous to everyone, regardless of whether you’re inside of a structure or outside of a structure.”

Donovan says weather sirens help alert people outdoors and away from the TV or radio when severe weather is approaching.

“We’ve got weather sirens in both Scott and Rock Island counties, and those weather sirens are designed to alert people who are out of doors to seek more information,” said Donovan. “They’re not going to tell you what the emergency is. Rather, they’re going to tell you that there’s something that is either happening or is going to happen.”

Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, knows what to do if something does happen.

“The idea is to put as many walls between you and the outside as you can,” said Kinney, who recommends staying away from windows and places with large ceiling spans.

Kinney says it’s important to check in with the more vulnerable population, including the elderly and those with disabilities, when storms make their way to the area.

According to Kinney, that’s when everyone pulls together as a community.

“We need people to reach out and establish relationships from some of the vulnerable folks and help them,” said Kinney. “Provide support for them.”

More information and resources on how to be prepared this storm season are available on Ready.gov and the American Red Cross website.