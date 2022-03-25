The City of Davenport wants your help planning a new addition coming to Credit Island!

Staff are in the process of developing a new natured-based play area to “better fit the look and feel of the Credit Island Nature Preserve,” the City said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

A free public input session will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Avenue.

Attendees will learn more about the project and review conceptual drawings.

Feedback on the project is welcome.

For more information about upcoming events and developments, follow the City of Davenport on Facebook.