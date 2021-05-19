Learn more about how to become a Davenport police officer

The Davenport Police Department is looking to recruit more officers.

Those interested in becoming a police officer can apply for the position through the City of Davenport’s website.

Online applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) since 2003, the police department says they are “seeking highly motivated individuals with exceptional integrity, character and work ethic.”

Learn more about the upcoming testing process by attending a free Virtual Davenport Police Department Police Officer Applicant Workshop:

Friday, May 21 @ 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 @ 10:30 a.m.

No participation is required. Just attend and listen.

Follow this link to join the workshop from a computer, tablet or smartphone on the date and time selected.

Also dial in by phone toll-free at 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116 with access code 737-677-549.

Be ready when the meeting starts by installing the GoToMeeting app here.