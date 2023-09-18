Organizations that identify as progressive or have services to meet the needs of marginalized people can share information on their programs at a resource fair next month.

The Intersectional Resource Fair takes place on October 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MCC of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust Street in Davenport. Over 30 nonprofits, community groups and small businesses have signed up to participate. These groups will have tables or distribute information that help explain their services, how to access them or how to volunteer. Nine categories of groups focused on education, employment, social justice and health and behavioral care will be in attendance.

Presenting at and attending the event are both free. Attendees will receive door prizes, plus raffle prizes and rewards for visiting presenters’ tables and taking part in games about available resources.

Guests can learn more about numerous topics at the Fair, including:

• Housing

• Childcare

• Education

• Employment

• Social justice

• Healthcare

• Animal welfare

• Substance use

• Spirituality

• LGBTQ topics

• BIPOC topics

• Small business

• Women’s topics

• Environmental stewardship

• Community & social events

The Humane Society of Scott County will also have a foster or adoption station. A bounce house for kids will be on site and local artists will have their artwork for sale.

The Fair is a collaboration among four Quad Cities entities devoted to intersectionality, The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC), One Human Family QCA, Progressive Action for the Common Good and The Real Mainstream.

Vendors scheduled to be at the Intersectional Resource Fair include:

Education and Employment

• Black Hawk College

• Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R)

• Davenport Community for Exceptional Education

• Safer Foundation

• YWCA The Place 2B

Social Justice Organizations

• Davenport Civil Rights Commission

• National Organization for Women (NOW) – Quad Cities Chapter

• One Human Family

• Progressive Action for the Common Good

Health Care and Behavioral Health

• Bloom Therapy

• Oak Street Health

• Scott County Health Department

• The Project of the Quad Cities

Information Services

• Davenport Public Library

• The Artsy Bookworm

• The Real Mainstream

Spiritual Groups

• Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ

• Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities

• Quad Cities Interfaith

Human Services

• Bethany for Children & Families

• EveryChild

• Pregnancy Resources

LGBTQ+ Service Organizations

• Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center

• Free Mom Hugs-Quad Cities

• Quad Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD)

• Quad Cities Pride Alliance

Politics

• Scott County Democratic Party

Animal Welfare

• Humane Society of Scott County

Additional Small Business Participant

• Bubble’s Boba Tea

To learn more about the Intersectional Resource Fair or to sign up as a presenter, click here or call Christine Hawes, editor of The Real Mainstream, at (309) 306-1372. The deadline for groups, nonprofits and businesses to register is October 4.