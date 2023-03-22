Ever want to learn something new but you didn’t think you had the time? Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has the answer.

They’re offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public from April 1 – 27 to celebrate National Community College Month. All courses are 60 – 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online through Zoom. “Community College Month is the perfect time to celebrate all EICC has to offer,” said EICC Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development, Paula Arends. “It’s our way of thanking the community for their support and introduce them to the many great continuing education courses we have available. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Classes cover a wide range of topics that are taught by EICC instructors. You can try a new hobby, learn about a new career or pick up a valuable life skill. Classes include:

Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle

Drawing Basics for Beginners

Tree Pruning 101

DIY Home HVAC

Diesel Engine Basics

Scones for the Perfect English Tea

Credit 101

Vehicle Maintenance 101

Introduction to Delivering a Baby

Kitchen Knife Skills

Creating a Business Plan

You Can Build a Website!

Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization

Ways to Become a Better Mentor

Registration is required; to view the full schedule and/or register, click here.

Community College Month is an educational campaign organized by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The main goal of Community College Month is improving awareness of the economic, academic, and equity advantages of attending community colleges. EICC is proud to be among the 1,000+ community colleges across the U.S. recognizing April as Community College Month.