Ever want to learn something new but you didn’t think you had the time? Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has the answer.
They’re offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public from April 1 – 27 to celebrate National Community College Month. All courses are 60 – 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online through Zoom. “Community College Month is the perfect time to celebrate all EICC has to offer,” said EICC Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development, Paula Arends. “It’s our way of thanking the community for their support and introduce them to the many great continuing education courses we have available. There’s truly something for everyone.”
Classes cover a wide range of topics that are taught by EICC instructors. You can try a new hobby, learn about a new career or pick up a valuable life skill. Classes include:
- Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle
- Drawing Basics for Beginners
- Tree Pruning 101
- DIY Home HVAC
- Diesel Engine Basics
- Scones for the Perfect English Tea
- Credit 101
- Vehicle Maintenance 101
- Introduction to Delivering a Baby
- Kitchen Knife Skills
- Creating a Business Plan
- You Can Build a Website!
- Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization
- Ways to Become a Better Mentor
Registration is required; to view the full schedule and/or register, click here.
Community College Month is an educational campaign organized by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The main goal of Community College Month is improving awareness of the economic, academic, and equity advantages of attending community colleges. EICC is proud to be among the 1,000+ community colleges across the U.S. recognizing April as Community College Month.