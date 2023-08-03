Now that the kids are back in school, parents and guardians can learn skills and fun new hobbies at the Rock Island Public Library from August 8-12.

The next weekly drop-in Computer Skills & Job Search Assistance workshops happens on Tuesday, August 8 at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. In partnership with Goodwill of the Heartland’s Helms Career Center, personalized help will be available in the library’s computer center every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. No appointment or computer skills are necessary. Participants can choose what they want to learn and develop skills at their own pace. Options include help with career assessments; resumes; online job search tools and job applications; learning Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft and Google productivity tools, and help with using email, internet and social media safely.

If you don’t need help with computer skills, you might want to try a craft project. On Tuesday, August 8, crafty people of all ages can sign up for an in-person Sunflower Box Craft from 6-7 p.m. at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Registration for the free craft is available through the library only; call 309-732-7338 or visit any Rock Island Public Library location. This craft is only offered in-person.

On August 9 at 2 p.m., military history buffs can learn more about the Korean War at another in a series of talks by Rock Island Arsenal Army Sustainment Command (ASC) historians. The presentation will be held in the Downtown Library Community Room. This final lecture in a three-part series explores the much of the war up to the 1953 cease fire, which set the stage for relations on the Korean Peninsula for the next 70 years. The programs are hosted by the Rock Island and Davenport Public Libraries. If you can’t make the 2 p.m. presentation, another one will be held that evening at 6 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue. The ASC series will explore the history of the Rock Island Arsenal and American military conflicts through lectures from September to November.

International Cat Day is Wednesday, August 9 and cat lovers can find materials to build their cat a new home at the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street in Rock Island. Participants can build a cat castle with boxes, building materials and paint from the library. The program is free and self-guided and is best for adults and kids who are accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for this program and to sign up, call the library at 309-732-7341 or click here.

Parents and guardians who need suggestions for creating safe spaces for kids can attend the EveryChild Parenting Workshop on Thursday, August 10 at 5 p.m. This free, 45-minute workshop will give ideas on environmental, emotional and body safety skills for kids, as well as information on setting boundaries for internet safety. Click here to register or call (309) 732-7360.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, click here or call (309) 732-READ.