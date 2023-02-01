Winter is a great time to try a new hobby and CASI is offering pottery classes for both beginners and those who are familiar with the medium. Classes will be held on February 8 and 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at CASI, located at 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never thrown a pot before or you know your way around a wheel, sign up to learn something new! Carolyn Krueger will be teaching hand building and pottery wheel work, thanks to a grant from Quad City Arts. CASI has their own kilns so students will be able to fire and finish their masterpieces.

(casiseniors.org)

The fee for the classes is $30 for CASI members and $60 for nonmembers for both sessions. Registration is required no later than 24 hours before the first class. Make your reservations by calling (563) 386-7477.