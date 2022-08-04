The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is offering a free workshop on QuickBooks on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus. Small business owners can learn how to get started with QuickBooks and choose which format will work best for them and their business. They’ll see how QuickBooks can improve their bookkeeping and payroll as well as manage sales and customers. Bring your questions and laptops if you already have a version of QuickBooks.



This event is free, but registration is encouraged. Click here to register.



Scott Community College’s Urban Campus is located at 101 W. Third Street in Davenport.