A new film will uncover the history behind an unusual bike ride that takes place annually across Iowa and is making its final stop this year in Davenport.

“Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary,” follows three riders and two community leaders as they overcome challenges and have their lives changed during the course of the weeklong ride as they find themselves literally and metaphorically in the middle of nowhere. The 57 minute film explores the stories of the riders who brave the July heat and humidity in what has become the world’s oldest, largest, and longest recreational bicycle touring event.

(courtesy RAGBRAI)

Directors Kelsey Kremer and Courtney Crowder work at the Des Moines Register as the photo editor and senior writer, respectively. Click here to watch the trailer, learn how to host a screening, preorder a DVD and more. The world premiere will be May 4 at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines.

RAGBRAI L takes place July 22-29 this year. It starts in Sioux City and ends in Davenport.