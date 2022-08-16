For over 30 years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has offered Blueskool, an informal and interactive workshop that allows people of all ages to listen and learn the history of blues music, as well as learn to play it. Blueskool is held during the annual MVBS Blues Fest in Davenport’s LeClaire Park and will be held this year on Saturday, September 17 from 3-6 p.m. LeClaire Park is located at 398 Beiderbeck Drive in Davenport.

This year’s workshop times and educators include:

3-3:45 p.m.: Kevin Burt, an award-winning national touring blues artist and educator, who will also be performing at the 2022 Blues Fest. Kevin has been a long time Blues in the Schools artist in residence and is a passionate and engaging blues artist and educator.



4-4:45 p.m.: Tanya English has been leading her own band for over ten years and launched her Healing with the Blues website two and half years ago with help from her husband and bassist, Ed.

5-5:45 p.m.: Award-winning national touring blues artist and educator Billy Branch has presented blues education workshops across the U.S., including Blues in the Schools, and will focus on teaching harmonica during this session. Thanks to the generosity of long-time Blueskool and MVBS supporter David Berntson, harmonicas will be given to all children participating in Blueskool. “The annual MVBS Blueskool is a very important part of our community education mission” said Paul Magnuson, Chair of the MVBS Education Committee. “To see the spark of interest in a young person’s eyes when they first pick up an instrument is very gratifying.”

To learn more about Blueskool, click here.