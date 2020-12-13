Learn the story of the real WW I ‘Christmas truce’ in free session

For a brief time along the Western Front of World War I, small pockets of peace emerged along the British and German trenches in the first Christmas of the war.

Kevin Braafladt, Army Sustainment Command historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, will explore the real story of this unofficial ceasefire in an upcoming Facebook Live lecture, “The Christmas Truce of 1914.”

The free lecture will be presented live at 6 p.m. Wednesday from the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Rock Island Public Library, and Davenport Public Library Facebook sites.

The lecture is the first program in the resumption of a 10-part World War I military history series hosted by the Rock Island and Davenport Public Libraries, Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

The next presentation in the series, “The Causes of World War I,” will be 6 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021. For more details, please visit the library calendars and Facebook sites.

For Rock Island Public Library event news, visit the online library calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, follow the library on Facebook or Instagram, or call 309-732-READ (7323.)