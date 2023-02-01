February is American Heart Month and UnityPoint Health – Trinity is doing its part to educate the community with its latest Heart to Heart Community Education Series seminar, “Women and Heart Disease: Know the Signs and Symptoms” on Tuesday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. The seminar will be held in the Jardine Auditorium. The program is free but registration is required; click here to register.

Alyas Chaudhry, MD, Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C., will lead the seminar. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and takes a woman’s life every 80 seconds. Dr. Chaudhry will discuss the signs and symptoms of heart disease in women, which can differ from those in men. “One in three women live with heart disease, which remains the number one health threat in the U.S.,” says Dr. Chaudhry. “Many women may not know what to look for or where to go for care when symptoms begin. Many women delay seeking care and it can cost them their life.”

This event is free because of donors to the Trinity Health Foundation. “The UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center knows one person dying from heart disease is one too many. We’re continuing our mission to reach more people during Heart Month with prevention education and tools to help them live longer and healthier lives,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is located at 2701 17th Street in Rock Island.