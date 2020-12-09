Learn to create wildlife habitats in free online session Dec. 17

Join Prairie Rivers of Iowa Watershed Coordinator David Stein in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Story Soil and Water Conservation District for a virtual field day webinar from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

The program will explore the ins-and-outs of planted habitats on three scales: small plots, mid-sized acreages, and large landscapes through a series of videos, presentations, and question-and-answer sessions, a news release says.

The webinar is free, but registration is required at prrcd.org.

Prairie Rivers of Iowa also provides landowner assistance helping to improve water quality and wildlife habitat as well as providing local residents with free seeds through a native seed bank program. Initial consultations to evaluate current land management, identifying options for conservation practices, additional resources and cost-share availability are free.

For more information, contact Stein at dstein@prrcd.org or call 515-232-0048.