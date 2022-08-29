Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well” for anyone affected by cancer on Thursday, September 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport. This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

Linda M. Jager, M.D. with Iowa Cancer Specialists will answer questions and concerns about nutrition during and after cancer treatment. Attendees can:

learn why nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment and into survivorship;

learn how to manage common cancer-related eating problems during treatment and into survivorship;

see a demonstration of easy recipes to help manage cancer-related eating challenges; and

learn where to find additional resources for nutrition for cancer.

Dinner will be provided for pre-registered in-person attendees. This program is provided by Iowa Cancer Specialists.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.