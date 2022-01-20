Learn to identify the signs of domestic violence

Statistics say 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime.

If this sounds like someone you know, the Davenport Public Library wants to help you learn the signs.

The public is invited to a free in-person and virtual “Identify Domestic Violence” program 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Main Library, 321 N. Main St.

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance here.

“For in-person attendees, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations,” a news release says. “This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates, and masks are recommended.”

According to the library, those who prefer to attend the program virtually will receive a link via email the day prior to the event.

For more information, visit the Davenport Public Library website or contact the library at 563-326-7832.